Riyadh: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the global online learning platform Coursera, in cooperation with the National eLearning Center, announced today the launch of the “Fuel” program to provide training on skills for jobs of the future.



Under the program, a total of 100,000 Saudi citizens will receive training during the first year, during which they will acquire the necessary skills and qualifications for the labor market and vocational development.



The program will be implemented by the Saudi Digital Academy, an initiative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which works on empowering youth and providing them with the necessary skills for the Kingdom’s digital market.



The program aims at enhancing digital capabilities across the Kingdom and increasing job opportunities for the national cadres as well as reaffirming the Kingdom’s status as a supporter of pioneering talents and as an advanced center for partnerships as per the Saudi Vision 2030.

The strategic partnership will work on serving Saudi males and females, including the job seekers from the graduates and ambitious cadres seeking to enhance their skills in technology through more than 40 educational tracks coordinated in eight labor sectors and more than 200 training courses.



The program will also work on building bridges between Saudi talent and potential employers, with participants provided with the necessary skills to join the labor market to enhance the digital economy and digital transformation.



Saudi Digital Academy CEO Mohammed Al-Suhaim underscored that the partnership comes within the ministry’s keenness on improving the digital competence of Saudi citizens, explaining that the “Fuel” program is in line with the academy’s goals to provide youth with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in the digital age.