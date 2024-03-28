The Federal National Council (FNC) during its eighth session of the regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, chaired by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council last night, adopted a number of recommendations during the discussion of the topic "Government Policy on Food Safety."

The session emphasised the need to expedite the completion of all food safety regulations, increase coordination between the relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure effective implementation and verification of food safety, and complete the development, standardisation, and implementation of the national food product registration system (ZAD), especially regarding food or feed registration procedures and supervision.

The FNC session was attended by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

She emphasised that the government's policy on food safety and the recommendations put forward by the committee are of great importance for enhancing the food safety system in the country.