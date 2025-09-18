flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its twice-weekly service to Chisinau on September 17, becoming the only UAE carrier to offer direct flights to Moldova.

Touching down at International Airport “Eugen Doga” to Chisinau (RMO), the inaugural flight was met with a water cannon salute and a warm welcome by local airport officials, including Sergiu Spoiala, General Director of International Airport “Eugen Doga” to Chisinau.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our connectivity to Europe with the launch of our twice-weekly service to to Chisinau. As our newest gateway to Europe, Moldova offers our customers more options to explore previously underserved destinations. This reflects our commitment to facilitating free flows of trade and tourism while providing convenient and diverse travel choices for our passengers from the UAE and across our network.”

Sergiu Spoiala, General Director of International Airport “Eugen Doga” to Chisinau, said: “We are delighted to welcome flydubai to International Airport ‘Eugen Doga’ to Chisinau. The launch of this direct connection to Dubai marks an important milestone for our airport and for Moldova, creating new opportunities for tourism, business and cultural exchange. This partnership strengthens our role as a key gateway in the region and offers our passengers greater connectivity to the Middle East, Asia and Africa, while fostering closer economic ties between Moldova and the UAE.”

The start of operations to to Chisinau reflects flydubai’s growing presence in Europe, with the carrier set to touch down in Iași, its second destination in Romania, on September 19.

In December, Vilnius in Lithuania and Riga in Latvia will join flydubai’s network.

