Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) president Kamal Ahmed yesterday announced that the authority is continuing to implement its strategic plans to expand and enhance Bahrain’s electricity and water infrastructure. These efforts aim to meet the increasing demand for electricity and water services, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability through various developmental projects.

Mr Ahmed said that EWA is currently planning two new projects in partnership with the private sector: the Sitra Independent Power and Water Production Plant and the Hidd Independent Water Production Plant, both to be implemented over the next four years.He added that the primary objective of these projects is to enhance electricity and water infrastructure efficiency using the latest global technologies, increasing production capacity to meet urban and economic growth demands.

This aligns with EWA’s strategy to phase out old plants and build more efficient plants that will consume less natural gas and reduce CO2 emissions, contributing to environmental sustainability.The president noted that the Sitra plant will have a production capacity of 1,200 megawatts of electricity and 30 million imperial gallons of desalinated water daily. Initial commercial operations are expected to begin in the second half of 2028, with full operations by the second quarter of 2029.

As for the Hidd plant, it is projected to produce 60m imperial gallons of desalinated water daily, with full commercial operations anticipated in the second quarter of 2028.Mr Ahmed announced that the prequalification documents for local and international developers have been issued through the Tender Board’s electronic platform. He noted that these projects will be implemented in partnership with the private sector under a Build-Own-Operate framework. Qualified developers will be invited to participate in an international competitive tender when project tender documents are released in the second quarter of 2025.

The evaluation of bids and the signing of electricity and water purchase agreements are expected by the end of 2025. Foreign investment in these projects is projected to reach approximately $2 billion.He added that a consortium of consulting firms has been appointed to manage the projects, including KPMG Fakhro as the financial consultant, WSP Parsons Brinckerhoff as the technical consultant and Trowers & Hamlins as the legal consultant.

These firms will oversee all aspects of the projects, from tender preparation and evaluation to achieving financial close and project implementation.He revealed plans to announce new solar power station projects soon, emphasising that these initiatives reflect EWA’s vision to enhance the sustainability of Bahrain’s energy and water infrastructure while supporting sustainable development.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).