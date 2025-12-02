MUSCAT - Oman hosted on Sunday, November 30, 2025, a summit organised as part of the ‘EU-GCC Cooperation on Green Transition Project. The event, held on the sidelines of the 2025 Oman Green Hydrogen Summit (GHSO), brought together policymakers, industry leaders and experts from both Oman and the European Union.

In his keynote address, Christophe Farnaud, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman, highlighted the significance of the event.

“This summit comes at a pivotal moment. Despite some headwinds, the global energy transition continues with great pace, with hydrogen as an essential element connecting renewable energy generation, industrial innovation, climate ambition and new growth opportunities”, he shared.

Applauding Oman’s commitment to green hydrogen, Farnaud stated, “Oman has positioned itself as one of the most committed and forward-looking actors in this field. Through its National Hydrogen Strategy, the establishment of Hydrom and its ambition to produce over 1 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 — backed by tens of billions of dollars of planned investment — Oman is sending a clear message to the world: it is ready to lead”.

He further added, “Combining Oman’s vast renewable potential with Europe’s technological expertise and growing demand for clean molecules opens the window for a real partnership — one that can connect our strengths, build long-term resilience and shape the emerging global hydrogen economy together. But beyond technology, our cooperation is also about building ecosystems: connecting research, policy, skills and industry in ways that drive sustainable growth. That is precisely the purpose of today’s forum — to explore the full hydrogen value chain, from production and transport to end-use in sectors such as shipping, heavy industry and power generation”.

“As we look ahead, the EU sees Oman not only as a key partner in the energy transition, but also as a strategic bridge between regions — linking Europe, the Gulf and Asia in the future global energy landscape”, Farnaud stated in conclusion.

The one-day event also featured a fireside chat addressing hydrogen market frameworks and scaling and investment. In addition, there were two panel discussions: the first aimed at leveraging Oman and EU partnership and investment for Green Hydrogen scale-up; the second focused on hydrogen ecosystems.

Events of GHSO 2025 will take place during December 1- 3.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

