Empire Developments, a leading real estate developer in the UAE offering affordable luxury homes, has announced that it has signed up Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting as the main contractor for its fifth project, Empire Livings in Dubai Science Park.

The project is the second collaboration between Empire Developments and Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting. Rising up to 15 floors, the mid-rise residential complex is ideally located next to major highways while being positioned close to landmarks like Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Miracle Garden.

With shoring and piling already complete, the announcement marks the beginning of Empire Livings’ next phase: building the vertical structure.

Spanning a built-up area of 288,000 sq ft, Empire Livings will deliver 202 curated residences as well as a number of modern retail spaces upon completion in Q2 2027.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Kamran Ghani said: "We are delighted to announce the appointment of Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting as the main contractor for Empire Livings, our upcoming project in Dubai Science Park."

With expansive operations and a robust portfolio entailing residential, commercial, educational, and hospitality projects, Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting brings to the table over 15 years of experience in the construction sector.

The units at Empire Livings come in an array of layouts, ranging from elegantly-designed studios to sleek one-bedroom apartments and spacious one-bedroom duplexes, with some dedicated units equipped with private pools.

Priced from AED845,000, the unit sizes vary between 355 sq ft to 1071 sq ft. The competitive pricing ensures that buyers can enjoy a return on investment (ROI) between 8 and 10% per annum.

"This collaboration stems from our shared vision of building developments that add value to Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline. Empire Livings effectively curates modern living, thereby presenting itself as an ideal investment choice for families and professionals alike," stated Ghani.

"With Sinyar Al Khaleej on board, we’re ensuring this vision is delivered with the quality and reliability as per our commitment to our clients," he noted.

For the convenience of its buyers, Empire Developments said it has curated a flexible payment plan: 20% at purchase, 36% during construction, 14% upon completion, and the remaining 30% thereafter.

Albir Alfons, CEO of Sinyar Al Khaleej Contracting, said: "Partnering with Empire Developments for the second time marks an important milestone in our journey of delivering quality-driven construction across the UAE."

"Our team is committed to bringing world-class engineering, craftsmanship, and efficiency to this project. With over 15 years of expertise, we look forward to building a landmark development that reflects our shared vision for excellence and timely delivery," he added.

