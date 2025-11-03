Emirates Developments, in partnership with Hilton, has announced the official launch of Hilton Residences, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) - a landmark 38-floor residential tower offering branded luxury living in Dubai.

The project was launched last Thursday at an exclusive gala in Dubai, attended by distinguished investors, visionary industry leaders, prominent media figures, and an elite host of influencers and celebrities, including renowned media personality Kris Fade and Arab superstar Tamer Hosny.

Nestled between the vibrant pace of Sheikh Zayed Road and the serene waters of Jumeirah Lake, Hilton Residences JLT seamlessly fuses world-class hospitality with the spirit of one of Dubai’s most dynamic communities. Designed as a vertical sculpture of glass and light, the tower offers a bold new expression of cosmopolitan sophistication for cultured urban professionals and visionary investors.

The project combines world-class hospitality, innovative design, and a thriving community environment, offering residents more than just a home, it delivers a lifestyle of distinction. In partnership with Hilton, the development exemplifies Dubai’s reputation for luxury and modernity, reflecting Emirates Developments’ dedication to creating iconic destinations that define the future of urban living in the UAE, said Abduljbar Elnatour, Commercial Director at Emirates Developments.

Located in JLT’s Cluster F, Hilton Residences JLT anchors residents at the crossroads of Dubai’s premier lifestyle, culture, and financial hubs. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai International Airport are all within a short drive, while DMCC Metro Station is only steps away.

Johnathan Wingo, Global Head of Real Estate & Residential Programs, Senior Vice President at Hilton, said: “Hilton has been at the forefront of global hospitality for over a century, and we are proud to bring that legacy into the heart of Dubai’s thriving residential market. It combines our hallmark service with a vibrant community spirit, offering residents not only a home but a lifestyle experience on par with the world’s finest destinations.”

Architecture inspired by Dubai

Crafted by leading architects in collaboration with Hilton’s global design team, Hilton Residences JLT embodies the rhythm and light of the city. Its façade, with slender vertical lines and panoramic glazing, reflects the surrounding lakes and skyline while creating a timeless sense of elegance. Interiors draw inspiration from Dubai’s desert light and evening calm, blending natural materials, soft textures, and warm tones to create a sanctuary of balance between luxury and comfort.

“Great design is not just about beauty, it is about meaning, movement, and connection.” said the Project’s Architect, Lizza Muscat during the unveiling. He added: “Hilton Residences JLT was envisioned as more than a building; it is a destination where architecture, emotion, and experience unite to define the next chapter of urban living in Dubai.”

Vibrant lifestyle

With 396 units across studios, one-, two-, three-bedroom apartments, and exclusive four-bedroom sky villas, the tower is tailored to diverse lifestyles while maintaining Hilton’s hallmark of hospitality excellence. Residents will enjoy Hilton’s legendary service and a curated lifestyle offering, including:

* A grand entrance lounge

* Infinity glass border pool and kids’ pool

* Premium fitness and wellness facilities with spa, steam rooms, and saunas

* Landscaped terraces and access to JLT parks and lakes

* Exclusive retail collection and children’s play areas

