Muscat – The Embassy of India in Muscat has announced the launch of India-Oman Network (ION), a platform designed to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.

Described as a ‘track 1.5’ hybrid forum, ION aims to bring together government representatives, industry leaders, think tanks and other stakeholders from both countries for continuous engagement.

Following successful ION interactions held on August 11 and 12, a series of events have been lined up in September. These include ‘Discussions on the ION Concept Paper’ held virtually with participants invited to share information and ideas on September 7 (1pm–2pm); short, company-level virtual sessions offering businesses a chance to explore opportunities from September 7 to 11; and official launch of ION at the Embassy of India in Muscat on September 11 (4pm–6pm).

Participation requires prior registration through links shared by the embassy. Stakeholders are also encouraged to submit details of their ongoing or planned India-Oman engagements to help facilitate business connections.

The embassy said the network is intended to act as a catalyst for tapping the trade and investment potential between the two nations.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

