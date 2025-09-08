Arab Finance: Egypt Aluminum Company and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the feasibility of building an alumina refinery in Egypt, according to a bourse filing.

The plant will be set up with initial investments valued at $3 billion.

It is worth noting that alumina is the primary raw material for aluminum production.

The deal was one of the eight agreements signed between Egypt and Bahrain on September 3rd to boost cooperation between the two countries.

In the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the EGX-listed company posted a 9% higher net profit, reaching EGP 10.185 billion, compared to EGP 9.324 billion in the previous FY.