The Swiss airline Edelweiss Air will operate will weekly twice services between Salalah and Zurich International Airport.

Salalah Airport welcomed the first flight on Tuesday, via Muscat International Airport, after a brief stopover.

According to the company's website, the airline will operate three services this month, nine in October, eight in November, and nine in December.

There will also be services in 2026 until May, with services resuming in September again next year.

Edelweiss has inaugurated its first flight to Salalah, Oman, on February 25, 2025.

Edelweiss Air is a Swiss leisure and charter airline based at Zurich Airport. It is a sister company to Swiss International Air Lines and part of the larger Lufthansa Group.

The airline flies to over 90 holiday destinations in 38 countries around the world, including Europe, North and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Indian Ocean.

During Khareef this year, Saudi Airlines launched its first flights to Salalah Airport, while Fly Baghdad operated two charter flights from Basra, and Iraqi Airways operated two charter flights from Baghdad.

Oman Airports, in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority and its partners from airlines, security, and ground handling, confirmed the full operational readiness of Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport to receive the seasonal influx of visitors.

