DUBAI - Dubai has been selected to host the next edition of the International Federation of Otorhinolaryngological Societies (IFOS) World Congress, providing its members with the opportunity to finally meet face-to-face at the first in-person edition of their flagship global gathering since 2017.

The 22nd edition of the congress will be the first to take place in the Gulf region in cooperation with the GCC ORL Head and Neck Society, Emirates ORL Head and Neck Society, and will be held from 17th to 21st January, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Arrangements are being made after the Emirates ORL Society, offered to relocate the event to Dubai from its originally planned host city.

Led by the UAE ORL Society, and supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the city has shown a strong commitment to providing the IFOS with a platform for the hosting of its flagship congress, maintaining fruitful dialogue with the international organisation in recent years.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, said, "The decision by IFOS to bring its next congress to Dubai is a testament to the city’s positioning as a world-class business events destination and knowledge hub. It is also a demonstration of the confidence that continues to be shown in Dubai’s handling of the global pandemic, driven by the decisive leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, said that the UAE's hosting of the IFOS World Congress, to be held in Dubai next year, instead of Canada, reflects the capabilities of the country, and the enormous capabilities that Dubai possesses, to host such major medical scientific events.

Al Ketbi noted that the group of international health conferences that the country witnesses annually indicates the advanced position that the UAE health sector has reached internationally, and also confirms the confidence of institutions, associations and specialised bodies in the ability of everything that is organised in the United Arab Emirates and in Dubai.

Professor Bernard Fraysse, President of IFOS, commented, "The IFOS Executive Committee has enthusiastically decided to entrust the next World Congress to Dubai. The objectives of the IFOS World Congress 2023 are to mobilise the younger generations of ENT (ear, nose and throat) specialists, express the diversity of practices around the world, and present technical innovations in ENT.

"We look forward to a successful World Congress in Dubai which will have an attractive scientific programme with the participation of key opinion leaders in ENT, see the sharing of knowledge between researchers, doctors and industrialists, and incorporate Dubai’s renowned hospitality."

Dr. Hussain Abdulrahman Al Rand, President – GCC & Emirates ORL Head and Neck Society, said, "We are delighted and feel honoured to host the ENT community worldwide for the IFOS conference in Dubai, UAE. Building on the success of previous meetings, the theme for 2023 is "Connecting Minds, Creating a Future for a better tomorrow", which will pave the way to improve patient care and well-being.