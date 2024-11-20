Pinnacle Developers has partnered with Devmark, a premier real estate project sales and marketing consultancy in UAE, to launch Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences, an exclusive waterfront development on the prestigious shores of Palm Jumeirah.

Located on the East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Vitalia rises nine stories and features 45 exquisite residences, ranging from spacious two- and three-bedroom apartments to lavish four-bedroom duplexes and penthouses.

As per the deal, Devmark will be the master agent for the sales and marketing of the project, which embodies the Italian art of ‘La Dolce Vita’—the good life—through its sophisticated design and stunning vistas towards the Arabian Gulf.

Crafted by Model, the architects behind this stunning project, and featuring interiors by Sneha Divias Atelier, Vitalia Palm Jumeirah Residences is a sanctuary where every detail is meticulously crafted to evoke elegance and comfort.

"This landmark project beautifully marries Dubai’s ambitious spirit with the serene luxury of the Italian Riviera, offering future residents an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations," said a spokesman for Pinnacle Developers.

Upon arrival, residents are greeted by a striking entrance with concierge services that set the tone for the exceptional service and luxury that define the residence.

"Each home is artfully designed to embody a sophisticated European lifestyle while capturing the essence of waterfront living. The residences boast high ceilings and nearly 3-metre-tall, full-height double-reflection thermo-glazed windows flood living spaces with light, offering residents a backdrop of dynamic beauty that complements the tranquil interiors," said the spokesman.

Vitalia, he stated, was more than just a residence; it’s a testament to the unique lifestyle afforded by the iconic Palm Jumeirah - a place that speaks to the spirit and embodies the boldest dreams of our clientele.

"Our collaboration with Devmark harnesses their market-leading expertise to uniquely position Vitalia in the market, targeting discerning buyers who value sophistication and innovative living solutions. We are confident that Vitalia will redefine luxury living, offering our residents a lifestyle enriched with contentment, meaning, and the art of elevated living," he noted.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Pinnacle Developers to bring to market Vitalia, marking a significant addition to Dubai’s waterfront developments," he added.

On the strategic partnership, Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark, said: "Waterfront developments continue to attract discerning buyers, reflecting their sophisticated tastes and quest for exclusivity and investment potential. With Vitalia, we are not just setting a new benchmark; we are redefining luxury waterfront living in one of Dubai’s most iconic locations."

Residents will enjoy luxury features like Dekton Marmorio and warm wood parquet flooring, bespoke Snaidero cabinetry in the kitchens with Laminam Diamond Cream countertops, and high-end Miele appliances.

Slated for completion by 2026, Vitalia offers a lifestyle of unparalleled indulgence, enhanced by an array of premium amenities meticulously tailored for wellness and relaxation.

The state-of-the-art fitness centre featuring cutting-edge Technogym equipment and multiple swimming pools, including a dedicated children’s pool, are thoughtfully designed to cater to both the physical well-being and leisure needs of residents. Moreover, EV charging stations are available on the ground floor, elevating sustainable living to a luxury rather than just an option.

These features collectively reinforce Vitalia’s commitment to being a sanctuary for the soul, where every aspect of the environment is crafted to support a life of serene luxury, he added.

