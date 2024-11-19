As part of its commitment to ensuring that every Emirati student in Dubai has access to high quality education, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has launched Excel Anywhere – one of the Game Changer initiatives under the Education 33 strategy, which was recently announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The E33 strategy is a transformative vision for education in Dubai. It signifies a shift in Dubai’s education ecosystem from a traditional, institution-centric model to one that is learner-centric, adapting to every individual’s needs and aspirations. Twenty-eight Game Changer initiatives will be rolled out in several phases over the next decade to support the E33 goals, redefine educational experiences and outcomes, and foster innovation and excellence across all levels of education.

Excel Anywhere is one of 28 Game Changer initiatives under the E33 strategy.

The Game Changers will redefine educational experiences and outcomes, fostering innovation and excellence across all levels of education.

Excel Anywhere is designed to raise the quality of education for Emirati students across the emirate through tailored support and data driven interventions to ensure they have the support needed to excel.

In line with this goal, the first phase of Excel Anywhere is a targeted school improvement programme focused on raising the standards of schools that have a large number of Emirati students enrolled.

Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, said, “Empowering Emiratis with high quality education, enhancing their educational achievements, and embedding Emirati values to strengthen cultural identity and prepare Emirati youth to drive the nation’s future is one of the key goals of the Education 33 strategy.

“The Excel Anywhere initiative highlights our commitment to fostering an inclusive and impactful education sector that will shape the next generation of Emirati leaders. Through E33, we are building an education system that champions quality, innovation, and inclusivity, ensuring every Emirati child has access to exceptional learning and the opportunity to fulfil their highest potential, and contribute positively to Dubai’s future ambitions.”

Seven schools have signed on for the first phase of the school improvement programme. Participating schools include Dubai Schools Al Barsha, Dubai Schools Al Khawaneej, School of Modern Skills Dubai, GEMS Al Barsha National School, Emirates National Schools Dubai, Dubai Modern Education School, and The School of Research Science US High School.

Collectively, the seven schools have 6,500 Emirati students enrolled. The goal of the programme is to help these schools progress to a Good or better rating in an effort to enhance the educational experience for Emirati students and close the gap in academic performance in international assessments between Emirati and non-Emirati students.

Schools in the programme will receive targeted support from a dedicated team at KHDA, which will work with school leaders to implement customised improvement plans and track progress. Each school will be assigned an improvement partner and specialised support teams who will work on focus areas such as student achievement, school leadership and governance, parent engagement, literacy, and teaching standards.

Fatima Bu Ali, the team lead for the school improvement programme at KHDA, said, “The school improvement programme aims to provide schools with the structured support they need to make meaningful, measurable progress. KHDA is committed to partnering with schools throughout their improvement journeys, equipping them with targeted resources and expertise to reach new standards of excellence. By creating a programme that provides personalised support and strategic improvement plans, we are working to bridge the achievement gap and give every Emirati student access to a high-quality education.

“Additionally, we believe that a strong partnership between schools and parents is crucial to student success, and we encourage parents to actively engage with the schools to support their children’s educational growth and achievements.”