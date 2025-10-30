Dubai Investments, a leading diversified investment company, has broken ground on the second production line for its wholly owned subsidiary, Emirates Float Glass (EFG), at its facility within the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad).

The expansion, representing an additional investment of over AED600 million ($163.3 million), will establish Emirates Float Glass (EFG) as the only glass manufacturer in the GCC operating dual float lines, significantly increasing its production capabilities.

The project also introduces the Ultra Clear Glass production line, a first-of-its-kind capability in the GCC and the Middle East, said the company in a statement.

Together with EFG’s magnetron sputtering coater, the new line will offer a full range of high-transmission, low-emissivity coatings, meeting growing demand for premium architectural, solar and industrial glass applications.

Combined with the Group’s other glass subsidiaries - Emirates Glass and Saudi American Glass - customers will have a one-stop solution for their entire glass requirements, from standard float glass to advanced, coated specialty products.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments and Mohammed Ghareeb, Chief Experience Officer of Kezad Group, along with other senior officials from Dubai Investments and government authorities.

Representatives from the project’s key technology, civil works and contract management partners were also present, reflecting the collaborative effort behind this milestone.

Kalban said the second float line marks a transformative milestone for the UAE’s industrial manufacturing landscape. With dual float lines and the introduction of Ultra Clear Glass, the Group is expanding capacity, enhancing product offerings and providing customers with a complete range of high-performance glass solutions under one roof."

"This project underscores Dubai Investments’ commitment to industrial innovation, sustainable growth and economic diversification," he stated.

Dubai Investments said construction is underway, with the second float line expected to be fully operational by late 2027 to early 2028.

Once complete, EFG aims to solidify its position as a regional leader in float-glass manufacturing, offering unmatched production capacity, technological innovation, and a comprehensive product range for customers across the GCC and beyond, it added.

