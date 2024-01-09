The Dubai Government Excellence Programme, part of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, has commenced its 2024 assessment cycle, which will run until 20th February.

This year's cycle includes 155 assessors and experts from 20 countries, with 45 percent of them being Emiratis. The assessment aims to evaluate the performance of 30 government entities, covering 12 institutional categories and an additional 12 categories for medals and variable awards.

For this year’s assessment, the programme has implemented the recently announced government excellence framework approved by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, in February 2023.

The new framework, which assesses entities based on their leadership, future readiness and agility, is based on three pillars including Vision, Value and Development Enablers.

The 2024 edition of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme introduces new categories such as Best Entity in Future Readiness, Best Entity in Digital Empowerment and Best Joint Government Initiative. This year, the programme has also fully revamped its electronic assessment system in alignment with the Central Indicators Governance Guide.

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Coordinator-General of Dubai Government Excellence Programme, said, “Driven by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Government Excellence Programme plays a crucial role in setting a global benchmark for governmental excellence. The 2024 cycle emphasises key factors such as societal impact, empowerment, and future-readiness through an updated assessment system. Our criteria encompass leadership effectiveness, strategic partnerships, proactivity and innovation. Our objective is to contribute to society by consistently attaining pioneering results in the relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The Dubai Government Excellence Programme’s institutional assessment mechanism focuses on administrative agility and enhancing leadership. As per the new government excellence framework, the Vision pillar is focused on effective leadership and an institutional culture centred on development, innovation and future-readiness. The Value pillar places emphasis on the standards that define how the government entity adds value to its customers and society at large. Lastly, The Development Enablers pillar introduces specific criteria aimed at motivating government departments to innovate models and work mechanisms, ultimately enhancing competitiveness.

The Programme encompasses 12 institutional categories, incorporating three new additions. There were more than 350 nominations for the 2024 Dubai Government Excellence Awards. The Programme also features eight excellence awards, including the Dubai Star for Assistant Director General/CEO, along with recognitions for young employees, supervisory staff, innovators, specialists, administrators and field employees. Special recognition is also given to unsung heroes, who have made noteworthy contributions.

The Dubai Government Excellence Programme has been running for 25 years, evaluating and honouring outstanding government performance. It rewards and encourages societal impact, agility, proactivity, positivity and efficiency, helping to boost future readiness within government.