Two government departments in Dubai will be restructured to support the Emirate’s growth and development plans.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the restructuring plans for Dubai Municipality and Land Department as he chaired a meeting of the Dubai Council.

The Dubai Municipality will be transformed into a “specialised institution” that adopts a “private sector mindset” to provide high-quality municipal services. The move seeks to enhance the authority’s ability to keep pace with global changes in the environment, climate change, circular economy, and the acceleration of partnerships with the private sector.

The restructuring aims to create economic opportunities worth Dh10 billion within five years and reduce operating costs by 10 per cent. It will also increase the quality of services by 20 per cent, tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.

A comprehensive restructuring of the Land Department aims at raising operational efficiency by 20 per cent.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “We seek to transform Dubai into the world’s best city in the world to live, work and invest. The constant development of government services is vital to achieve this goal and ensure Dubai maintains high levels of global competitiveness. We are committed to further enhance government operations in Dubai, so that we can provide the best possible environment for the economy to flourish and ensure the greatest quality of life for citizens and residents."

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and First Deputy of the Dubai Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Second Deputy of the Dubai Council, witnessed the signing of the first performance agreements for senior officials in Dubai.

The agreements include the main targets for the specified time period and the strategic projects that directors of departments, entities and institutions are assigned to implement.

