Dubai Chambers has organised a roundtable discussion in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia to create new opportunities for trade and investment and strengthen bilateral relations between Dubai and Serbia.

Hosted recently at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the event was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; Stevan Nikčević, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and Internal Trade of Serbia; and Vladimir Marić, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia to the UAE.

Lootah said, “Dubai is further consolidating its role as a key hub in the global economy by deepening constructive partnerships with nations worldwide, including the Republic of Serbia. We remain committed to adopting an integrated approach that enhances economic cooperation and advances trade and investment flows, creating high-value and sustainable opportunities for our business communities and supporting shared development goals.”

The discussions focused on opportunities to enhance cooperation across key sectors, including construction, energy, information technology, agri-food, healthcare, trade, fintech, industrial automation, and transportation.

Participants also explored avenues to expand bilateral trade relations and pave the way for new partnerships that contribute to economic growth in both markets.

Reflecting Dubai’s growing appeal for Serbian investors and business leaders, 83 new Serbian companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first nine months of this year, bringing the total number of active Serbian companies registered with the chamber to 293 by the end of September.

Bilateral non-oil trade also saw strong growth, reaching approximately AED336 million in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 44 percent.