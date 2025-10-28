Dubai Chambers has organised a roundtable discussion to explore trade and investment opportunities with 14 mayors and senior officials from cities around the world as part of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, taking place at Expo City Dubai from 27th to 29th October.

“Dubai stands as a model for the world in successfully aligning economic strategies and projects with urban development. Every stage of the emirate’s expansion, from ports, airports, and logistics zones to digital infrastructure and public services, has linked investment in infrastructure with stimulating trade growth and attracting foreign direct investment, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)," Lootah stated.

He continued, “Dubai’s strong trade relations with countries around the world have played a defining role in shaping the city’s urban landscape. The emirate’s ongoing success across all sectors demonstrates that harmony between trade, planning, and innovation accelerates urban growth, attracts new investment, and builds economic diversity and resilience.”

Lootah added that Dubai’s development journey is founded on partnerships. Collaboration with the local private sector and the expansion of international cooperation play a vital role in driving progress.

As part of its drive to strengthen public-private partnerships, Dubai Chambers remains committed to shaping favourable economic policies and legislation, empowering the business community, and fostering a competitive and sustainable business environment.

Participants in the roundtable discussed the role of strategic partnerships in creating new and innovative pathways for urban growth, attracting investment and talent, and promoting collaboration to adopt trade-led urban development strategies. The discussions also explored practical strategies for integrating trade priorities within urban development plans to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth.

The session addressed the importance of developing both physical and digital infrastructure to drive investment, create jobs, and attract global talent, as well as the contribution of technology and data in enhancing logistics and connectivity.

Participants also examined ways to strengthen trade’s role in driving sustainable and inclusive urban development and economic growth, together with the need to boost cooperation between cities, international organisations, and the private sector to develop impactful development solutions.

The roundtable was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, together with mayors and representatives from 14 cities and administrative regions, including North Miami, United States; Athens, Greece; Bilbao, Spain; Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Yerevan, Armenia; Paris, France; Nicosia, Cyprus; Kampala, Uganda; Surat, India; Beirut and Mount Lebanon, Lebanon; Accra, Ghana; Casablanca, Morocco; and Baghdad, Iraq.