Dubai Chambers has successfully hosted the ‘Dubai–Korea Roundtable Discussion’ for a delegation featuring representatives from 25 Korean companies.

Organised in cooperation with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Seoul, Republic of Korea, the event showcased the advantages of Dubai’s business ecosystem and the opportunities it offers for Korean businesses across diverse sectors.

The roundtable attracted around 60 attendees, including representatives from 14 Dubai-based organisations and companies, to explore avenues for cooperation with the Korean business community. Participants represented a broad spectrum of sectors ranging from digital and future-facing industries such as agritech, artificial intelligence, fintech, and advanced technology to mobility solutions, energy, construction, and infrastructure. This diversity reflects the wide scope for collaboration between the two markets.

On the sidelines of the event, Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA). The agreement was signed by Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Gi-Hyun Kim, Vice President of KITA, in the presence of Jin-Sik Yoon, Chairman of KITA.

The MoU seeks to enhance private-sector investment opportunities by exchanging information on economic developments and expanding cooperation across business and industry. It also includes the exchange of trade delegations, the development of effective communication channels between companies, and coordinated participation in exhibitions, forums, and seminars, with the goal of advancing mutual economic interests.

During the roundtable, Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated that Dubai offers strong growth prospects for Korean companies of all sizes – including startups – across diverse sectors, particularly in the field of advanced technology.

Al Gergawi highlighted the significant role played by Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest event for startups and investors. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, this year’s edition will take place from 12–15 October at Dubai Harbour.

The event provides a valuable platform for Korean companies to forge new business partnerships and attract venture capital. Last year’s edition featured 152 companies from the Republic of Korea, an increase of 111 percent compared to the 72 Korean startups that participated in 2023.