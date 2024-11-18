Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised two workshops aimed at attracting and nurturing AI talent in Dubai and advancing the role of women in technology-related sectors.

The sessions support the chamber's ongoing drive to enhance Dubai’s digital business ecosystem and elevate its global competitiveness.

The first workshop was held under the title ‘Mapping Dubai's Tech Talent’ and addressed the growing global demand for talent in the field of AI and other digital sectors.

The interactive session explored ways to make Dubai’s digital business ecosystem more attractive to specialists in advanced technology from around the world.

The workshop featured the participation of key digital economy stakeholders including representatives from tech companies, educational institutions, and business accelerators.

The second workshop, titled ‘From Start-up to Scale-Up: Unlocking Digital Success for Women in Business,’ focused on enhancing the contributions of women to the digital industries and empowering them to build successful tech companies.

The event provided a platform to share inspirational stories from women who have successfully scaled their digital businesses. Attendees gained valuable insights on navigating the digital business landscape and learned about the experiences of women who have established prominent companies within the sector.

The workshops were organised as part of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s ongoing efforts to support the development of the emirate’s digital startup ecosystem. By providing platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, the chamber aims to empower startups to increase their contribution to the growth of Dubai's digital economy.