Doha: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim along with a number of members of the Shura Council cast their vote in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar yesterday at the First Committee’s headquarters, located at Ali bin Hamad Al Attiya arena of Al Sadd Sports Club.

Marking the occasion, Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti said that today Qatar is experiencing a historic event on a landmark day and a new phase that the State of Qatar is entering.

The draft constitutional amendments proposed by the country’s supreme leadership and approved by the Shura Council are considered a qualitative leap and a historic phase in the country to enhance the unity of the people and equal citizenship, urging all citizens to participate and cast their votes in all polling stations.

She thanked the General Referendum Committee for the great facilities it provided and made available to everyone, whether through paper or electronic voting in various areas of the country and its shopping malls, in addition to the “Metrash 2” application, which provided citizens outside the country or those who were unable to attend in person, with the ability to cast their votes from their location.

In the same context, Former Shura Council Speaker H E Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud stressed the keenness of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the progress of the country, the welfare of citizens, and achieving more cohesion among them. He considered the referendum process a great occasion and a generous initiative to obtain citizens’ opinions on the draft constitutional amendments.

