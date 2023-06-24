Doha and Dubai hold the two top spots for the world’s most competitive job markets, with Doha receiving an average of nearly 400 applicants per job posting per week.

Abu Dhabi is the fifth most competitive market, with Istanbul, Turkiye, and Johannesburg, South Africa making up the remainder of the top five.

The recruitment website resume.io found that job posts in the Qatari capital receive an average of 399 applicants, while those in Dubai, UAE, receive 282.9. Jobs in UAE capital Abu Dhabi receive 148.8 applications.

San Jose, California, was North America’s most competitive job market according to the data, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, the most competitive job market in South America.

Sydney was Australia’s most competitive job markets, while London was the UK’s most competitive and Toronto the most competitive in Canada. Bangkok, Thailand, was the most competitive job market in Asia.

Resume.io surveyed LinkedIn posts in 130 cities globally to come up with the data.

