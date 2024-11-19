Aligned with Qatar’s National Vision 2030, Vodafone Qatar aims to leverage its robust 5G network and emerging technologies to drive human and economic development, an official has said.



“We’re committed to connecting today’s ideas with the technologies of tomorrow so that we can help play a major role in shaping Qatar’s digital infrastructure, which forms the bedrock of the nation’s economic and social development,” said Simon O’Rourke, Consumer Business Unit director, Vodafone Qatar, in an exclusive interview with Gulf Times.



Asked how Vodafone Qatar’s newly launched UNLIMITED+ plans reflect its efforts to contribute to Qatar’s digital landscape, he said the company has been dedicated to driving the country’s digital transformation and connecting its citizens to a brighter future for the last 15 years, with its operations underpinned by the ethos, ‘Together We Can’.



“With the landmark launch of our new range of postpaid plans, we’re aiming to enhance every aspect of our customers’ lives through innovative technology and tailored solutions.



“Customers will not have had access to many of these products before in Qatar and so, we’re opening up the digital landscape even further with cutting-edge solutions such as dedicated social media data, which allows customers to enjoy using platforms such as Instagram and TikTok without using up their regular data allowance,” O’Rourke explained.



He further said Vodafone Qatar’s new multi-SIM capability, which allows up to four additional SIMs to be linked to a customer’s main plan, means one number can be used across multiple devices setting a new bar in data sharing and convenience.



“And let’s not forget that in this increasingly connected world, customers need absolute control over who can contact them. With our new Mute Service we’re empowering our customers, making it even easier for them to manage unwanted calls,” he noted.



According to O’Rourke, Vodafone Qatar’s own strategies are always carefully aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its four central development goals, recognising that technology has an enormous role to play in delivering its success.



“With the advent of our new Postpaid+ and Unlimited+ plans, we are ensuring that consumers in Qatar can take advantage of Vodafone Qatar’s world-class, award-winning 5G network.



“Our 5G network is at its most robust and extensive and as part of our work to develop Qatar’s national digital infrastructure, we are continuously opening up opportunities to embrace and deploy other emerging technologies,” he pointed out.



Having built an ecosystem that underpins a digital-first lifestyle, O’Rourke said Vodafone Qatar is intent on delivering cutting-edge digital experiences to its customers and enriching their lives by enabling them to connect, listen, watch, and engage. He said the company is also bringing the world to people’s fingertips, and empowering them in all areas of their lives, through Vodafone Qatar’s technology.



“Furthermore, we understand the critical role the digital economy will play in shaping the future and digital enablement is a key part of developing human and economic capabilities in Qatar into 2030 and beyond,” he emphasised.



O’Rourke said Vodafone Qatar is committed to digital inclusivity, offering a wide range of products and services, promoting digital awareness, and expanding access to best-in-class services for all communities.



“Qatar has worked tirelessly to become one of the most digitally advanced nations in the world and ensuring that all of its citizens are included in this digital revolution is something that we take very seriously. I’m also aware that it’s something the country has been looking into through a recent survey, to evaluate levels of inclusivity in Qatar.



“We aim to ensure we have the widest possible range of products and services on the market today, to ensure that we are satisfying the needs of as many consumers as possible. We also continue to promote digital inclusion and expand access to best-in-class services for all communities. We pioneer several programmes that focus on digital awareness and wellbeing, so as many people as possible are empowered to make their own choices when it comes to connectivity,” he said.



O’Rourke added: “Unlimited social media data on our new Unlimited+ plans is one of the clearest proof points that we are promoting digital inclusivity in Qatar, as it removes any limitations or barriers to those who want to enjoy the world of social media.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).