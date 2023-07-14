ABU DHABI - The Department of Community Development (DCD) has launched the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy – which has been approved by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, during the council’s meeting.

The Family Wellbeing Strategy consists of a wide-ranging plan that aims to further strengthen families as the foundation of a connected, cohesive, and productive society that contributes to the emirate’s success.

Among the planned initiatives are new centres to support marriage preparation, enabling couples and individuals to build fulfilling and healthy relationships, and to provide them with helpful techniques that support family cohesion.

The centres will also provide guidance and services to parents, in addition to financial literacy training and financial planning guidance for every generation. The initiatives include plans for a new family preparation and counselling centre, work-life balance policies, a life skills programme, as well as community centres and policies to support seniors and their wellbeing.

The strategy will be implemented by local and federal entities from across the public, private and social sectors: including the Department of Community Development, the Family Care Authority, the Family Development Foundation, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the Crown Prince's Court, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, the Human Resources Authority, the Abu Dhabi Police, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Abu Dhabi Center for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewa’a, the Abu Dhabi School of Government, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education, and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Community Development.

Commenting on the launch of the strategy, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said, “The Abu Dhabi Wellbeing Strategy is the culmination of a robust and highly collaborative process with leading partners to develop projects and innovative programmes that empower all family members."

"The strategy aims to build strong foundations for families and support the advancement of socioeconomic development by leveraging opportunities available to them in all fields.

“An investment in the wellbeing of youth is an investment in future generations, and building a strong foundation and investing in youth advances socioeconomic development that benefits all; likewise, the family unit as a whole serves as the binder of society; while seniors are an asset as their skills, knowledge and experience are resources that can be leveraged by current and future generations,” he added.

The Department of Community Development held meetings with more than 30 entities to understand current strategies and plans, as well as enablers related to quality of life and social challenges.

DCD also organised 23 focus groups, including sessions to analyse social challenges with different groups of society as well as the social sector's workforce, in addition to holding 16 interviews with leaders across the Abu Dhabi Government to discuss national priorities and ways to further enhance the quality of life in the emirate.