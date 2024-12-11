His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued four major edicts yesterday amending provisions of some laws.

The first edict was about amending certain provisions of the regulations on salaries, employment benefits, and eligibility criteria for employees under the Civil Service Law.

According to the edict the Civil Service Bureau is authorised to determine the initial salary of undersecretaries and equivalent positions granted the exceptional grade, provided that their salary does not exceed the minimum basic salary of ministers.

It also says the annual periodic increment shall be granted to undersecretaries, and equivalent positions granted the exceptional grade, provided their salary, including this increment, does not exceed the minimum basic salary of ministers.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister issued another edict amending some provisions of Edict No (19) of 2018 establishing the Co-ordination and Follow-up Committee between Bahrain and United Nations agencies, based on a proposal by the Foreign Minister and after the approval of the Cabinet.

The committee shall be formed under the chairmanship of the Under-Secretary for Political Affairs of the Foreign Ministry. It will have the following members.

Co-ordinator in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Director General of International Co-operation at the Foreign Ministry.

Assistant Under-Secretary for Sustainable Development at the Sustainable Development Ministry.

Director of the International Relations Department at the Finance and National Economy Ministry.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister issued another edict regarding halal products in Bahrain, based on a proposal by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister and after the approval of the Cabinet.

HRH Prince Salman issued another edict amending Article 1 of Edict No (12) of 2023 to reconstitute the Supreme Committee for the Care of the Affairs of People with Disabilities, based on the nomination of the Supreme Council for Women, the presentation of the Minister of Social Development, and after the approval of the Cabinet.

It says:

Article One

A new clause numbered (2) shall be added to the first paragraph of Article One of Resolution No (12) of 2023 regarding the restructuring of the Supreme Committee for the Care of the Affairs of Persons with Disabilities, and the remaining clauses of the clause shall be rearranged accordingly, with the following text:

Afnan Rashid Al Zayani will represent the Supreme Council for Women.

The text of the second paragraph of Article 1 of Resolution No (12) of 2023 regarding the restructuring of the Supreme Committee for the Care of the Affairs of People with Disabilities shall be replaced with the following text:

The entity referred to in Clause (5) of the previous paragraph shall determine who shall represent it in the committee’s membership, provided that his rank is not less than that of a department director.

The membership of the representative of the Supreme Council for Women stipulated in Article One of this decision shall be until the end of the term set for the members of the committee and specified in Resolution No. (12) of 2023 forming the committee.

The Social Development Minister and those concerned – each in his own capacity – shall implement this decision, which shall be effective from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

