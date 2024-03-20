AlUla: Date palm cultivation in AlUla governorate has witnessed a significant increase in productivity this year, with production surpassing 90,000 tons of dates annually.

The governorate boasts more than 2 million date palm trees, and the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) is actively engaged in expanding the tree count and enhancing their care through various projects.



Furthermore, RCU is dedicated to supporting farmers and enhancing the value of dates by organizing festivals and markets that enable farmers to sell and export their products both domestically and internationally. The Saudi leadership has demonstrated great commitment to the date palm and date sector, with the goal of developing and sustaining it across all regions, positioning Saudi dates as the preferred choice worldwide.



In 2021, Saudi Arabia claimed the top position globally in terms of the value of date exports, according to Trade Map, a website of the International Trade Center.