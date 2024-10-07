H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with His Royal Highness Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

The Crown Prince of Norway welcomed the visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, wishing the visit success in strengthening bilateral relations to serve the mutual interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries, with a focus on elevating cooperation to new levels across vital sectors and areas of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince of Norway for the warm reception extended to him and the accompanying delegation, conveying his best wishes for continued progress, development, and prosperity to the Kingdom of Norway and its people.