OSLO - H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded his official visit to Norway.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Royal Highness Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway, and His Excellency Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime Minister of Norway, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, expanding cooperation and establishing strategic partnerships across vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled witnessed, during the meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway, the signing of agreements to further strengthen air transport services and scientific research between the two countries, among other key sectors of national priority including renewable energy and infrastructure. The meeting saw the announcement of strategic agreements between ADNOC and Masdar from the UAE, and a number of leading companies from Norway.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also met a group of CEOs from leading Norwegian companies, as part of their participation in the UAE-Norway Investment Forum. He underscored that enhancing collaboration with Norwegian companies across key sectors will open new avenues for mutual economic growth between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality, conveying his best wishes for continued progress, development, and prosperity to the Kingdom of Norway and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied, during this official visit, by a delegation including Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Executive Managing Director of Mohamed bin Zayed Fund for Nature - Presidential Court; and Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway.