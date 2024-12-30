Qatar - The volume of trade between China and Qatar has grown from $10.6 billion in 2014 to $24.5 billion in 2023, showing an increase of over 130 percent, Ambassador of China to Qatar HE Cao Xiolin has said.

Since 2020, the envoy noted, China has consistently been Qatar’s largest trading partner and largest export destination for four years

Highlighting the achievements by Qatar and China during the year 2024 at a press conference on Sunday, Ambassador Xiolin said the mutual trust between China and Qatar continues to deepen and their relationship has reached unprecedented heights, becoming a model for global state-to-state relations.

He said President Xi Jinping and the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have met six times in the past decade. The latest meeting was held on the sidelines of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in July of this year in Astana, and the two leaders reached a series of important consensus on deepening the China-Qatar strategic partnership.

Ambassador Xiolin noted that HH the Amir and many senior Qatari officials have reaffirmed Qatar’s firm commitment to the one-China principle and its opposition to foreign interference in China’s internal affairs.

“China and Qatar have formed a new model of cooperation with energy collaboration as its main pillar, infrastructure development as a key focus, and financial investment and high-tech sectors as emerging growth points, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both countries,” he said.

“The highlights of the bilateral cooperation are its strong complementarities and great potential. The prospects for cooperation in areas such as food security, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence are promising and will further benefit the people of both nations,” the envoy noted.

“The collaboration also extends to international and regional issues, including the Gaza conflict, where they jointly advocate for peace and humanitarian aid. Additionally, cultural exchanges are flourishing with Qatari youth embracing Chinese culture, and tourism is growing as seen in the increase in the Chinese visitors to Qatar,” he added.

He pointed out that the partnership is rooted in shared principles of sovereignty, non-interference, and development paths suited to national conditions.

“China’s modernisation and Qatar National Vision 2030 align in promoting stability and prosperity. As both countries continue their development, they are committed to building a community with a great shared future, including through the Belt and Road Initiative and global initiatives for peace, security and development,” he said.

The envoy said the people-to-people exchanges between China and Qatar have become increasingly vibrant as more Qatari youth are learning Chinese with a genuine love for the Chinese culture.

“The 2022 World Cup has showcased a gorgeous and modern Qatar to the Chinese audience. Qatar has become a must-visit destination for more Chinese tourists. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Qatar reached 93,000 in 2024, marking a 68 percent increase year-on-year. The first pair of giant pandas in the Middle East, Suhail and Thuraya, are growing up healthily and happily in Qatar. They bring joy and excitement to both the Qatari people and visitors from all around the world, and have become envoys of friendship between the two peoples,” he said.

He added that the two countries have maintained sound coordination and collaboration in multilateral affairs, such as at the United Nations, particularly in advocating for justice on the Gaza conflict, as they are jointly working to alleviate the sufferings of the Palestinian people.

