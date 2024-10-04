TORONTO — The Federation of Saudi Chambers, represented by the Saudi-Canadian Business Council, announced the opening of the Council’s first office in Toronto, Canada, during a roundtable meeting organized by the Council, with wide participation from ministers, officials, and investors from both countries.



The opening of the office is an important turning point in representing the interests of the Saudi private sector in Canada, and advancing the path of economic cooperation between the two countries. The tasks assigned to the office include increasing awareness of investment opportunities, encouraging investments and partnerships between the business communities, and removing obstacles and difficulties facing investors.



The office will function as a link between Saudi and Canadian companies and organizations, to hold economic events and exhibitions, organize business visits, and provide all necessary services to investors from both sides.



The activities of the Toronto Business Council office will support increasing the volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Canada, which reached about SR12 billion in 2023, amid expectations that it will witness record increases in coming years.

