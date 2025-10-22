TBILISI - Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Irakli Nadareishvili said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, paving the way for stronger trade and investment ties.

Speaking at the “Doing Business with Georgia” forum organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in Tbilisi, Nadareishvili said the partnership reflects Georgia’s growing commitment to deepen economic cooperation with the UAE across key sectors. The CEPA, which took effect in June 2024, has created new opportunities for joint ventures in technology, food processing, metals, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

He cited Eagle Hills’ US$6 billion investment in two major real estate projects in Georgia as a sign of confidence from Emirati investors in Georgia’s economy. Nadareishvili also highlighted Georgia’s network of free trade agreements, which provide duty-free access to over 2.3 billion consumers in markets including the EU, UK, China, Türkiye, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

According to Nadareishvili, ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Anaklia Deep Sea Port, the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project and the new Tbilisi International Airport, will play a pivotal role in positioning Georgia as a leading regional hub for trade and energy.

Giorgi Pertaia, President of the Georgian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the rapid growth in relations with the UAE, noting that the forum represents a significant step in strengthening cooperation in tourism, real estate, renewable energy, agriculture and advanced industries.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce, in turn, showcased during the forum the emirate’s strengths as a global investment hub, supported by advanced infrastructure, an enabling regulatory framework, efficient digital government services and a strategic location.