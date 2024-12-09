Muscat – Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has called on all citizens and residents to exchange outdated banknotes before the December 31 deadline. The exercise aims to streamline the nation’s currency circulation and align with updated monetary policies.

CBO urged customers holding phased-out or obsolete currency notes to visit any CBO branch or authorised exchange centres to complete the exchange process without delay.

Old banknotes will become invalid for transactions, as they will lose their legal tender status after the deadline. CBO stated that it encourages prompt action to avoid inconvenience and ensure compliance with updated regulations.

