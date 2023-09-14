The UAE and Switzerland are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations. On September 12, 1973 the Swiss Federal Council decided to take up diplomatic relations with the UAE. Ambassador Casanova was the first Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, handing over his credentials to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and establishing the bilateral relations between the two countries. The two countries share the same vision in different domains, such as sustainable development, innovation and climate change.

To celebrate this jubilee, the Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, Arthur Mattli, invited a delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to a lunch at the Swiss Residence. At this occasion, the Ambassador presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the copy of the Swiss Federal Council’s decision of 1973 to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE.

Mattli said: “A golden jubilee is always a moment to look both, into the past and into the future. I am looking forward to contribute with my team to the strong relations in different fields, such as trade, innovation and sustainable development.”

In turn, Dr Hissa Abdulla Ahmed Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the UAE to Switzerland, and her team, have invited a delegation of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign affairs to a lunch in Geneva, commemorating the 50 years anniversary in Switzerland.

On this occasion, the Ambassador to Switzerland said: “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our harmonious partnership, the UAE and Switzerland stand as symbols of diplomatic excellence. Our journey together has been one of shared values, mutual respect, and boundless opportunities. May the next 50 years be filled with even greater collaboration, prosperity, and understanding between our two great countries.”

In the evening of the same day, the Embassy of Switzerland met representatives of the government and businesses in Dubai, in order to view the illumination of the Burj Khalifa with the flag of Switzerland.

In the framework of the 50 years jubilee, the Embassy of Switzerland organised, among other activities, jointly with the Ministry of Youth, a panel discussion on education and sustainability at the Youth Hub in Abu Dhabi and a Youth Circle on sustainable tourism at the Youth Hub in Dubai.

