KUWAIT CITY - A business delegation from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), and other trade bodies, participated in a business meeting organized by the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at Al Boom Hall, Chamber Building.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic relations between the two brotherly nations, exploring opportunities in various sectors, and building sustainable trade partnerships. The Bangladeshi delegation included companies from diverse industries such as ready-made and knitted garments, pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and renewable energy. Senior officials of KCCI and prominent Kuwaiti businessmen from relevant sectors also attended the meeting. It is worth noting that a Protocol of Cooperation was signed between the FBCCI and KCCI in 2016, and this was the first meeting held since that agreement.

The meeting began with welcome remarks by Mr. Firas M. Al-Oda, Assistant Director General of KCCI, who warmly received the delegation and reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to deepening business cooperation between Kuwait and Bangladesh.

Then, H.E. the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the State of Kuwait Major General Syed Tareq Hussain, OSP, awc, psc, also addressed the gathering. In his remarks, the Ambassador emphasized that this meeting not only continued the spirit of the 2016 Protocol of Cooperation but also marked the beginning of a new chapter in the growing economic partnership between the two brotherly countries.

He highlighted Bangladesh’s rapidly expanding economy, youthful population, and robust industrial growth, particularly in garments, pharmaceuticals, IT, shipbuilding, renewable energy, and agro-processing, as offering significant opportunities for Kuwaiti investors.

Mr. Md. Abdur Rahim Khan, Additional Secretary (Export) of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Commerce and head of the delegation, delivered a detailed presentation on Bangladesh’s dynamic business environment. He underscored the country’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and demographic advantages.

He also outlined progress in key sectors such as garments, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, IT, plastics, leather, footwear, and healthcare, alongside recent infrastructure developments and policy reforms aimed at facilitating foreign investment.

He further highlighted the one-stop services provided by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance the ease of doing business. Mr. Khan extended an invitation to Kuwaiti business leaders to visit Bangladesh and witness these opportunities firsthand.

Industry representatives from Bangladesh elaborated on sector-specific prospects, presenting investment proposals and inviting their Kuwaiti counterparts to explore facilities in Bangladesh, with particular attention to opportunities in the healthcare sector.

The Kuwaiti side expressed strong interest in expanding imports from Bangladesh and exploring outsourcing collaborations. KCCI representatives also indicated plans to organize a delegation visit to Bangladesh to assess investment prospects on site.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to intensify cooperation, with the shared objective of boosting trade and investment between Bangladesh and Kuwait, paving the way for a stronger and more collaborative economic partnership.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

