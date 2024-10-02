Grams & Cals, a provider of nutritious local snacks as a healthy alternative to traditional unhealthy options, has won first place in the food and beverage (F&B) focused StartUp Bahrain Pitch series.

The runner-up was Loje Patisserie, a bakery founded by a young chef offering unique, preservative-free treats that maintain their shape.

Among the seven startups that presented their innovative ideas to a panel of judges were Maiwa, offering nutritious baby food and fruit snacks for all ages; Jerar, a provider of high-quality herbs, seasonings, and natural products; ReQahwa, an upcycler of coffee waste into high-quality charcoal; The Salad Bar Café, a provider of customisable salad creations to suit individual preferences and Jomon, Bahrain’s first plant-based creamery, offering vegan dairy alternatives.

Feras Alshowaikh, one of the founders of Grams & Cals, expressed gratitude for the win and the support received from Bahrain’s startup ecosystem. He highlighted the importance of the StartUp Bahrain Pitch bootcamp in enhancing their skills and preparing for the competition.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Bahrain Development Bank. Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro was present to support the startups.

Ayhem Ghanmi, a partner at truffl ventures and a member of the judging panel, delivered a keynote speech on entrepreneurship. He was joined by other experienced local and regional judges, including Inaugural partner Sam Marchant, Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Centre investment manager Feras Al Safwan, and Seedstars portfolio and platform manager Mal Filipowska.

