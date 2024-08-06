Bahrain - The Cabinet yesterday highlighted the strength of Bahrain-Saudi relations and multi-sectoral collaboration, which reflects the visions of His Majesty King Hamad and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, chaired the weekly Cabinet Meeting at Gudaibiya Palace.

The session highlighted that these visions align with the agreements and initiatives signed between the two countries, including the Local Value Programme in Industry (Takamul), which treats the products produced in both countries similarly.

The programme is one of the outcomes of the Saudi-Bahraini Co-ordination Council led by HRH Prince Salman and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Cabinet noted that the programme will enhance the national economy and consolidate the sustainability of the strategic partnership between the two kingdoms.

Ministers affirmed the importance of His Majesty’s visit to the UAE, highlighting the discussions held between the King and UAE President Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the long-standing Bahrain-UAE relations, their robust partnership and furthering collaboration between the two countries.

The Cabinet commended Bahrain’s e-passport for winning the international Reddot Design Award 2024, the most prestigious design competition, reflecting the excellence of the kingdom’s e-passport.

The Cabinet directed the Foreign Ministry to raise awareness among citizens and travellers about travel guidelines, emphasising compliance with regulations, security, and safety procedures in the countries they visit.It emphasised the importance of citizens adhering to warnings issued by the ministry regarding travel to countries with unstable security conditions.

The Cabinet stressed the importance of providing young Bahrainis with promising opportunities and investing in them to meet their ambitions and further the kingdom’s development.

The Cabinet noted the efforts of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, led by His Majesty’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in supporting Bahraini youth through several initiatives that enhance their creativity and excellence.

The Cabinet expressed concern over the dangers of escalation in the region, warning about their security repercussions, increasing tension and violence and fueling conflict in the Middle East.

The Cabinet stressed the kingdom’s position against political violence, calling on all parties to avoid further escalation in the region.

The Cabinet emphasised the importance of the Security Council’s and the international community’s support of the regional efforts to prevent further escalation and tension, due to their dangerous repercussions on regional security and stability.

The Cabinet then discussed several memorandums during the meeting, approving the following:

1. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for legal and legislative affairs on the government’s response to two laws and three proposals submitted by Parliament.

2. A memorandum submitted by the committee Affairs regarding the memorandum of understanding between Bahrain Polytechnic and the Link Foundation, to enhance their co-operation in the academic and scientific fields.

3. A memorandum submitted by the committee regarding the MoU on the strategic partnership between Bahrain Polytechnic and the Korean Embassy in Bahrain.

4. A memorandum submitted by the committee regarding the MoU between the Education Ministry and Alosra Centre for Consultancies and Training in Kuwait for co-operation and voluntary community partnership for the ‘Atmana’ national development project for educational development.

5. A memorandum submitted by the committee regarding the MoU between the General Sports Authority and the Ministry of Sport in Saudi Arabia for co-operation in the sports field.

The Cabinet then reviewed the following memorandums:

1. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for financial and economic affairs and fiscal balance on the Quarterly Economic Report of Bahrain for the first quarter of 2024, which showed an annual growth in the GDP at constant prices of 3.3 per cent, supported by a growth of 3.4pc in the oil sector and 3.3pc in the non-oil sector.

2. A memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for community services regarding the labour market indicators for the first half of 2024, which showed that 12,555 citizens benefited from the job opportunities provided, representing 63pc of the annual target of the economic recovery plan, which aims to employ 20,000 Bahrainis annually.

In this regard, the Cabinet extended thanks and appreciation to all private sector companies and institutions that contributed to employing Bahrainis during the first half of 2024.

The memorandum also noted that 8,637 citizens received training during the first half of 2024, representing 86pc of the annual target of the economic recovery plan, which aims to train 10,000 Bahrainis.

3. A memorandum submitted by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister regarding the latest version of the unified guide for building permit requirements.

The Cabinet then took note of the following ministerial reports:

1. Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President.

2. Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in the Farnborough International Airshow.

3. The external participation of Bahrain’s ministers and the visits of foreign ministers to Bahrain.

