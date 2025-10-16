Bahrain's housing ministry has signed agreements with top construction majors - Delmon Gate, Almoayyed Contracting, Naseej and First Bahrain Real Estate Development - for the construction of 137 new housing units in Salman City.

These projects fall under the Government Land Development Rights Programme being implemented in partnership with the private sector.

As per the deal, Naseej Real Estate and Almoayyed Contracting will build 24 residential units, while Delmon Gate will set up 69 units and First Bahrain 44 as part of the ongoing programmes, reported BNA.

Bahrain's Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi inked the partnership deal with Amin Al Arrayed, CEO of Naseej Real Estate, Hala Farooq Almoayyed, the Contracting Executive Director of Almoayyed Contracting, Abdullah Ali, the CEO of Delmon Gate, and Omar Faisal Al Tamimi, the CEO of Bahrain First Development Company at a key ceremony held yesterday (October 14).

Al Rumaihi said the projects align with the ministry’s strategy to expand the Government Land Development Rights Programme across the Kingdom, which has already succeeded in projects such as the "Suhail" housing project in the Lawzi district, "Al Naseem" district project in Salman City, "Al Wadi" in Buhair, and Hawrat Sanad, providing hundreds of homes for beneficiaries.

The programme accelerates housing allocations for Bahraini families by diversifying options in line with citizens' financing capabilities, noting that public-private partnerships are key to ensuring sustainable housing services, she stated.

The minister also commended the growing interest of local real estate developers in participating in the programme, noting that increased competition among bidders contributes to delivering high-quality, affordable housing for citizens, said the BNA report.

The companies' representatives underscored their commitment to supporting Bahrain’s housing initiatives and delivering quality homes through strong public-private partnerships, it added.

