Bahrain’s non-oil trade sector registered modest growth during the third quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the Information and eGovernment Authority.

Non-oil re-exports increased by 3 per cent to BD190 million, primarily driven by shipments to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Germany. Key re-exported products included turbo-jets, smartphones, and private cars.

National origin non-oil exports rose by 1pc to BD949m, with Saudi Arabia, the US, and the UAE as the top export destinations. Unwrought aluminium alloys remained the primary export product.

Non-oil imports increased by 3pc to BD1443m, with China, Australia, and Brazil as the main sources. Other aluminium oxide was the top imported product.

Bahrain’s trade balance deteriorated, with the deficit widening to BD304m in Q3 2024 compared to the previous year.

The International Monetary Fund expects the volume of goods and services imports to grow by 4.1pc in emerging markets and developing economies in 2025, while the volume of goods and services exports is projected to increase by 2.89pc in advanced economies.

