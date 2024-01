Bahrain's Parliament has unanimously approved a legislation to impose a 2% tax on expatriate remittances despite strong opposition from the government, a Gulf Daily News report said.

The move will be now reviewed and voted by the Shura Council. The government is obliged by law to draft the Parliament-presented legistlation twithin six months, said the report.

