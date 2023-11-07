Bahrain’s value of imports decreased by 5% to BD1.402 billion in the third quarter of this year, in comparison with BD1.471 billion for the same quarter in 2022, said the Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) foreign trade report for Q3 2023.

The report, which comprises data on trade balance, imports, exports of products with national origin, and re-exports, said the value of exports of products with national origin decreased by 24% to BD943 million in Q3 2023 compared to BD1.240 billion for the same quarter in 2022.

The top 10 countries for imports contributed 69% of the total value of imports, said the report.

China ranked first with a total of BD208 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates with BD131 million, and Australia with BD128 million.

At a total value of BD121 million, aluminium oxide is the top product imported to Bahrain, while non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed was second with BD118 million, followed by gold ingots, the third with BD54 million.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries that received Bahraini products of national origin at BD207 million. The United Arab Emirates was second with BD122 million and the United States of America, third, with BD87 million. The top 10 countries accounted for 70% of Bahrain’s total export value.

The top exports are unwrought aluminium alloys at BD243 million, followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD167 million and aluminium wire not alloyed with BD55 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 4% to reach BD184 million during Q3 2023, compared to BD177 million for the same quarter in 2022.

The top 10 countries for re-exports accounted for 81% of the re-exported value. The United Arab Emirates ranked first with BD55 million, followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with BD35 million, and Francewith BD11 million.

As per the report, turbo-jet was the top product re-exported from Bahrain at a value of BD21 million, followed by four-wheel drive at BD12 million, and other parts of airplanes, helicopters or unmanned aircraft with BD11 million.

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit amounted to BD275 million in Q3 2023, compared to a surplus of BD54 million in the same quarter in 2022.

