Al Salam Bank has unveiled its latest campaign, offering exciting rewards to its credit and prepaid cardholders. Running until the end of this month, the campaign encourages card usage both locally and internationally.

By spending a minimum of BD30 locally or internationally, cardholders earn entries into a draw for a chance to win cash prizes. The grand prize is a substantial BD3,000, while two lucky winners will each receive BD1,000.

Al Salam Bank’s multi-currency prepaid cards offer added convenience and benefits. These cards can be easily topped up via the bank’s mobile app and allow users to make payments in foreign currencies without incurring conversion fees.

The bank is also extending an invitation to ASP Finance (formerly KFH-Bahrain) clients to re-card their accounts and participate in the campaign. Clients can easily re-card through various channels, including bank branches, self-service kiosks, or the Al Salam Bank mobile app.

Al Salam Bank retail banking head Mohammed Buhijji emphasised the bank’s commitment to providing exceptional banking services and building lasting relationships with clients. He highlighted the campaign as a testament to the bank’s efforts to offer innovative solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers.

