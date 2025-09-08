ALPTech, a global provider of AI, computational finance, and advanced analytics solutions, has opened its Riyadh office to support its strategic expansion into Saudi Arabia with the support of AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform.

This move marks ALPTech’s entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing AI economies. Saudi Arabia’s increasing investments in AI and progressive regulatory initiatives have transformed the Kingdom into a global testbed for large-scale solutions that address critical data challenges.

The Kingdom ranks 14th globally and first in the Arab world in the 2024 Global AI Index and among the world’s top ten markets for AI talent density.

Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs, said: "The Kingdom’s position as a financial innovation hub, supported by world-class infrastructure, makes it an ideal location for ALPTech’s regional expansion. Establishing a dedicated office and local entity is the first step in pioneering new AI-based processes and advanced analytics to drive innovation across the financial services sector.”

Since its launch in 2019, ALPTech has positioned itself as a trusted partner for banks, asset managers, family offices, and corporates across the GCC and international markets.

By establishing a local presence in Riyadh, ALPTech is better positioned to meet the rising enterprise demand for its solutions in risk analytics, data strategy, AI transformation, and ESG/climate intelligence.

ALPTech’s ٍRiyadh office complements its existing hubs in Dubai, UAE, London, the UK and Pune, India, and reflects the Kingdom’s growing importance as a strategic hub for the company’s global operations.

Ashwani Roy, co-founder and lead scientist at ALPTech, said: "Saudi Arabia is a strategic focus for us. The Kingdom is both a hub for innovation and a market where our expertise in AI and computational finance can directly support financial institutions and corporates. While our global teams in London, Dubai, and India will continue to provide expertise, we are committed to building local capabilities in Riyadh, ensuring measurable outcomes while investing in the Kingdom's talent ecosystem."

As part of this expansion, Co-Founder and Head of MENA at ALPTech, Sharad Gupta, will relocate from Dubai to Riyadh to lead the firm’s Saudi operations. This move underscores ALPTech's long-term commitment to the Kingdom by deepening its local delivery and innovation capabilities.

Gupta said: "Saudi Arabia is leading AI adoption in the region and presents an immense opportunity for us to support banks, family offices, and asset managers with AI-driven analytics and data solutions. By applying our expertise in computational finance and AI, we aim to strengthen decision-making frameworks and deliver tools that drive long-term value creation. Equally important is our commitment to investing in Saudi talent—we intend to collaborate with local universities to mentor and develop future leaders in this space as we grow our presence in the Kingdom." - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).