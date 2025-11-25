Muscat – A team of specialists at Al Nahdha Hospital has performed Oman’s first DMEK corneal transplant, marking a major milestone in the country’s ophthalmic services.

The DMEK technique – Descemet’s membrane endothelial keratoplasty – is the most advanced method used internationally to treat endothelial diseases such as Fuchs’ dystrophy and corneal edema after cataract surgery. The procedure replaces only the damaged inner layer of the cornea, doing away the need for a full transplant.

Dr Haitham bin Hilal al Mahrouqi, Senior Specialist in Cornea, Cataracts and Vision Correction at Al Nahdha Hospital, said the surgery lasted around 90 minutes. The transplanted layer, he noted, was no thicker than 15 microns, allowing for precise cell replacement and faster visual recovery.

The operation is performed under local anaesthesia. Surgeons remove the damaged endothelial membrane and insert donor tissue through a 3mm incision. The graft is secured using an air or gas bubble, and the patient must remain lying flat for a period to ensure proper adhesion.

Dr Mahrouqi said the procedure offers several benefits, including rapid improvement in vision, reduced risk of immune rejection, limited or no need for sutures, and preservation of the eye’s natural curvature. However, he explained that the surgery requires high technical skill due to the delicate tissue involved. In some cases, the membrane may detach and require reinjection of an air bubble. The technique is unsuitable for patients with deep corneal scarring or opacities.

The success rate of the procedure exceeds 90–95%, he added, with most patients able to resume daily activities within weeks.

According to Dr Mahrouqi, introducing of DMEK at Al Nahdha Hospital reflects the continued expansion of specialised eye-care services in the sultanate.

Since the launch of the corneal transplant programme in September 2023, the hospital has performed more than 180 corneal transplants in cooperation with the National Organ Transplant Programme.

