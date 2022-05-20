Muscat – Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf reiterated that the GCC is a pillar of security and stability in the region and a pioneer of comprehensive development, safeguarding achievements and gains and moving towards the future with confidence and ambition.

Al-Hajraf stressed that the Gulf Cooperation Council is a well-established entity based on a solid foundation and works for the future to preserve the gains of its countries and nations, highlighting the achievements of the GCC during the past four decades and the most important stations that formed a milestone in its march.

This came during the GCC Secretary General's visit today to the headquarters of the Omani National Defense College, Bait Al-Falaj Camp, in Muscat, where he was received by Head of the Academy for Strategic and Defense Studies, Major General Engineer Saleh bin Yahya Al Maskari, and senior officials of the college.