Al Ghurair Development, the evolution of Al Ghurair's real estate arm, has unveiled its premium freehold residential portfolio with The Weave in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

Designed in collaboration with award-winning Australian architect Joe Adsett on his first Middle East project, the launch reflects Al Ghurair's ongoing contribution to the city's urban fabric and its continued growth as one of the region's most trusted developers.

Guided by Al Ghurair's purpose of 'In pursuit of better', the division was established to create residential ecosystems that unite functionality, quality and distinctive design. Representing the next generation of real estate development for the family, it combines innovation with an in-depth understanding of Dubai's modern lifestyle. The Weave is the first project to embody this vision, striking a balance between exceptional architecture and practical design. The strong response to its launch, with the first phase already sold out, reinforces the growing demand for homes that are created with unique design and offer long-term value.

Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Development, said: "Al Ghurair Development marks a new phase in our family's history and builds on decades of experience while reflecting how Dubai continues to evolve. Over the years, we have delivered large-scale residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects that have contributed significantly to the city's growth. Our experience spans the development and management of over 20,000 units, as well as nearly 1,000 hotel and serviced units, and these learnings continue to guide how we plan and build today for tomorrow.

“The Weave is the first development under our premium division, reflecting that direction. Every decision, from collaborating with an international architect and integrating the practicalities of the living space with aesthetic design, has been guided by our purpose and planned for long-term value. The response to its launch has been exceptional, with the first release sold out and positive feedback from buyers on the layouts and overall product. It reinforces our belief in the demand for homes that combine careful planning with lasting quality."

Strong pipeline of projects

The Weave marks the beginning of a strong residential pipeline under Al Ghurair Development, with the next project coming up near Al Barari and The Wilds, and a fourth development planned for launch in 2026. The company is currently advancing masterplans of significant scale and complexity, designed as integrated developments that reflect its long-term commitment to creating reliable, thoughtfully designed, and enduring spaces across Dubai.

Since its founding in 1960, Al Ghurair has been instrumental in shaping the UAE's development, from pioneering the nation's first shopping mall and mixed-use concept, private bank, and insurance company to contributing to major infrastructure projects, such as the Dubai Metro, and architectural landmarks, including the façade glazing of the Burj Khalifa. The company has also built a strong track record across various sectors, including Food, Mobility, Infrastructure, and Property Management. Today, this six-decade heritage continues to guide Al Ghurair Development, translating extensive building and operational experience into a renewed focus on well-designed, functional living. Within this portfolio, Al Ghurair Collection, the division's super-prime residential brand, recently launched Wedyan in Dubai, marking the company's entry into the city's most distinguished residential segment.

John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair, said: "The launch of Al Ghurair Development and The Weave is a natural progression in our company's growth. It builds on our long-standing role in delivering projects that support Dubai's economic and social development. Through this division, we are extending our experience in real estate to communities by offering reliability, longevity and value. Our focus remains on contributing meaningfully to the city's evolution while upholding the principles of trust, quality and integrity that define the Al Ghurair name."

The Weave

The Weave brings together contemporary architecture, generous living spaces and well-planned amenities within a connected community setting. The building's façade draws inspiration from 'safafa', the intricate traditional weaving of palm fronds, reinterpreted in a modern form that adds movement and texture. Sculptural balconies and angled lines animate the exterior, giving each residence its own perspective of the city while maintaining a cohesive visual rhythm across the development.

Joe Adsett, Director and Architect at Joe Adsett Architects, said: "The Weave was inspired by the ancient artistry of Middle Eastern weaving, a craft that speaks of connection, continuity, and culture. Our vision was to translate that tradition into architecture, creating a dialogue between heritage and modernity. Every curve and pattern in the building reflects the movement and rhythm of woven fabric, while the spaces within are shaped by light, texture, and balance. We believe that residents will feel the strongest connection to this interplay of light and form as well as the rooftop club that is another emotional anchor within The Weave."

"We've long admired the architectural ambition of the UAE, a place where innovation and tradition coexist in remarkable ways. Collaborating with Al Ghurair presented the perfect opportunity to contribute something meaningful to that narrative. For us, it represents a milestone - our first step into the Middle East, realised with a partner whose values align with our own pursuit of design excellence."

Inside, residences are designed with generous proportions to create a sense of ease and balance. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments range from approximately 700 to 1,800 sq ft, with layouts that maximise space, light and circulation. Living areas are open and inviting, flowing naturally into contemporary kitchens. Bedrooms are designed as calm, private retreats, while bathrooms combine practical design with a clean, understated aesthetic. Neutral palettes, tactile finishes and durable materials ensure timeless spaces that feel refined yet comfortable.

Residents will also have access to an exclusive rooftop club that combines wellness, leisure, and social connection. Facilities include a rooftop pool, jacuzzis, an ice bath, fitness and yoga studios, and a therapeutic sauna and steam room. Complementing these are lifestyle features, including a private cinema, barbecue and dining areas, and a social lounge for entertainment or co-working. Each space has been designed with intention, transforming everyday routines into moments of enjoyment and connection.

The Weave places residents at the heart of Dubai's most dynamic offerings. With Circle Mall at its doorstep and in proximity to Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Autodrome, as well as being centrally situated between the city's two international airports, it balances the convenience of neighbourhood life with seamless connectivity to Dubai's key business areas, such as Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, as well as key entertainment districts, the developer said.

Al Ghurair Development's dedicated sales centre at Mashreq HQ Tower in Downtown Dubai is now open for clients and partners to discover the company's residential vision and explore The Weave, which is expected to be completed in 2028, it said.

