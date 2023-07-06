AJMAN - The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Emirate of Ajman grew by 5.7 percent for 2022 as compared to 2021, thanks to the steady growth of the local economy and economic diversification policies despite challenges facing the global economy, according to Ajman Statistics Centre's (ASC) annual report.

Figures showed that the highest five contributors to the emirate's GDP last years were transformative Industries (19.2 percent), construction (18.8 percent), wholesale and retail trade (17.8 percent), real estate (12.1 percent) and electricity and water (14.6 percent), and education (4 percent).