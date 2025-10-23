The number of active business licences in Ras Al Khaimah rose 5.7 percent in the third quarter of 2025 to 21,575, up from 20,408 a year earlier, according to Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development.

The department said the increase reflects the resilience of the RAK's business environment and the government’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and streamline operations through digital services and modern infrastructure.

Newly established licences, three years old or less, accounted for 24.6 percent of all active licences, up 17.5 percent from the previous year. Licences aged three to five years grew by 20.6 percent, while those operating for more than 10 years represented 53.5 percent of the total, underscoring the stability of long-standing businesses.

Amina Qahtan, Director of the Commercial Affairs Department at the RAK DED, said the results highlight the maturity of Ras Al Khaimah’s business environment and its balance between new and established enterprises.

She noted that the diversity in the age of licenses serves as a healthy indicator of the sustainability of economic activity and the continued flow of investments across various sectors.