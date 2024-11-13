KUWAIT- Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah praised on Tuesday the Kuwait-UK historical ties.

This came in remarks to KUNA on the sidelines of the British Embassy in Kuwait celebration of King Charles III birthday, in the presence of the Minister of Public Works, Dr. Noura Al-Mishaan, and a group of high-level officials and heads of diplomatic missions to Kuwait.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef said that this year the two friendly countries celebrated 125 years of strong diplomatic relations in various fields. In turn, British Ambassador to Kuwait, Belinda Lewis, noted that 2024 holds great special significance with regard to bilateral relations between the UK and Kuwait, as the two sides celebrated 125 years of distinguished and strong relations.

Ambassador Lewis affirmed that this year witnessed the introduction of submitting visiting visa applications via digital means, which will make the visit of Kuwaitis to the UK easier and more convenient. For his part, the Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, MP Hamish Falconer, said that Kuwaiti-British relations exceed 125 years of diplomatic relations.

