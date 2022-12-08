Graduates from Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have higher prospects of getting hired than many other job applicants from schools in the UAE, according to a new study.

The latest annual Graduate Employability Rankings by HR consultancy Emerging, has ranked ADU graduates the most employable in the UAE.

The study, published by Times Higher Education, ranks at least 250 universities in 44 countries, from Germany, United States to China. It looks at which schools recruiters think have the best graduates for the workplace.

Among the educational institutions included in the study, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list.

ADU landed in the 179th position globally, up a few places from last year’s ranking (181). The second most employable graduates in the UAE are those from American University in Dubai, ranking 185th overall.

Across the GCC, graduates from Qatar University are most likely to get hired, while across the Arab region, recruiters are expected to lean towards applicants with college degrees from American University of Beirut in Lebanon.

The study is based on the responses of 99,000 employers that are responsible for the recruitment of 800,000 young graduates in 2022-2023.

Global University Employability Ranking 2022

Masachusetts Institute of Technology, US California Institute of Technology, US Harvard University, US University of Cambridge, UK Stanford University, US University of Oxford, UK The University of Tokyo, Japan National University of Singapore, Singapore Princeton University, US Yale University, US University of Toronto, Canada Technical University of Munich, Germany Columbia University, US Peking University, China ETH Zurich, Switzerland Imperial College London, UK New York University, US CentraleSupélec, France IE University, Spain École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland University of California, Berkeley, US Boston University, US HEC Paris, France Carnegie Mellon University, US London School of Economics and Political Science, UK

