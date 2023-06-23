The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) organised the Abu Dhabi Statistics Stakeholders Forum 2023, bringing together government and private sector officials and representatives to discuss data collaboration and strategic programmes aimed at enhancing the statistical ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Representatives from federal and local government entities, as well as private sector companies, attended the forum, which was organised by SCAD on Thursday, 22nd June 2023. Two panel discussions were held to address fostering data collaboration and the pivotal roles played by both the government and private sectors in driving Abu Dhabi's statistical landscape.

In this context, Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support (DGS), lauded SCAD's role in managing the statistical work in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the DGS-affiliated entities to equip the future government of Abu Dhabi with cutting-edge innovative solutions and advanced services.

He stated, "The Department of Government Support and its affiliated entities are entering a new phase of their journey with an unwavering commitment to achieving the goals and vision established by our prudent leadership. Synergistic collaboration between the government and private sectors continues to pave the path for success, ensuring a prosperous future for Abu Dhabi to maintain its pioneering position at regional and international levels."

He added, “We are working under the DGS umbrella to promote data collaboration and integration across various sectors, fostering innovation and enabling data-informed decision-making through advanced solutions. These initiatives create new opportunities for sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.”

Driving Progress for a Promising Future

In his opening remarks, Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director-General of the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, reiterated SCAD's commitment to fostering collaboration, and alignment on visions and priorities with SCAD partners. He highlighted the importance of the development of Abu Dhabi's statistical ecosystem which has direct impact on vital sectors across the Emirate, supporting sustainable development and Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness as a leading economic hub, aligning with the ambitious vision of the Emirate and the UAE's 2071 Centennial Plan.

He added, "SCAD organised the forum this year to celebrate notable achievements that were accomplished thanks to the guidance and support of our wise leadership. These accomplishments exemplify our resolute commitment to empower decision-makers and stakeholders across the government and private sectors."

Alqemzi expressed SCAD's immense pride in its collaboration with partners from both the government and private sectors. He emphasised SCAD's dedication to enhancing cooperation and ensuring the success of its strategic plans and projects. He added that SCAD’s commitment aims to support the Emirate's aspirations for data-driven development and strategic planning.

During the widely attended forum, SCAD showcased the accomplishments that were achieved during 2022, encompassing a multitude of statistical projects that include the Abu Dhabi Statistical Portfolio Project, the Statistical Ecosystem Development Project, and the Statistical Maturity Project.

Furthermore, the forum highlighted SCAD's awards received in 2022, including the UAE Innovates Award 2023 for the Most Innovative Disruptive Project, recognising SCAD’s Insights and Foresights Platform (IFP).

Discussions at the forum emphasised the substantial benefits resulting from agreements and memorandums of understanding that were signed with partners at the local, regional, and international levels. Agreements enabled SCAD the exchange of data and knowledge in vital areas, including statistics, data management and collection, mechanisms for generating statistics through administrative data, and advanced techniques in statistical ecosystem development.

SCAD’s New Website: Empowering Access to Timely and Comprehensive Data

During the forum, the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi unveiled its new website, a comprehensive platform that provides access to data and statistical insights to a wide array of entities and individuals. The website provides interactive features to enhance user experience and facilitate seamless access to the latest data and statistics. It is a valuable resource that caters to the needs of decision-makers and policymakers, equipping them with essential information to make well-informed decisions and shape effective policies.